Removing ranking points from Wimbledon not a great move says Murray

May 30 (Reuters) - Britain's twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said on Monday the decision to strip the Grand Slam of its ranking points was not a "great move" by the ATP and WTA Tours.

Wimbledon had its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA after the grasscourt major opted to exclude players from Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'. read more

"Removing the points, if it doesn't stop players from playing then I don't think it's a great move from the ATP," Murray told reporters after moving into the second round of the Surbiton Trophy grasscourt event.

"They've taken points away - everyone's still showing up.

"My belief is Wimbledon will go ahead and have an extremely strong player field."

Banning Russian and Belarusian players from this year's championships was the only viable option under the guidance provided by the British government, organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club said last month when announcing the decision.

"I don't believe there's anyone at the ATP that supports what's happening in Ukraine," Murray said.

"I think they're trying to protect the players the best they can and that's the decision that they've taken. Some players are fine with the decision but I think the majority of them were not," he added.

"I spoke to some of the Russian players in Madrid and I feel for those players as well. I like them and I'm friends with them and I don't believe they're in favour of what's happening (in Ukraine) either."

Murray said last week that Wimbledon would never feel like an 'exhibition event'. read more

