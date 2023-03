PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Herve Renard was named France women's head coach, replacing Corinne Diacre, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

Frenchman Renard resigned from his position as Saudi Arabia men's coach on Tuesday after helping them beat Argentina in the Group phase of last year's World Cup.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.