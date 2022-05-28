Renard signs contract extension with Saudi Arabia

May 28 (Reuters) - Herve Renard has signed a contract extension to remain as Saudi Arabia national team coach until 2027, the country's football federation announced on Friday.

The 53-year-old Frenchman was at the helm as Saudi Arabia qualified for November's World Cup finals in Qatar, where they are due to face Argentina, Mexico and Poland.

"We achieved our first target, let's work together for the rest," Renard said in a video posted on the Saudi federation's social media.

"I'm here to stay."

Renard took over as Saudi Arabia coach in 2019 as the long-term replacement for Juan Antonio Pizzi, having previously led Zambia and Ivory Coast to the African Cup of Nations title.

