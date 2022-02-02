Factbox: REPEAT Olympics-Which world leaders are going and who is not?

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2022. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS

Feb 2 (Reuters) - A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over human rights in China and concerns about coronavirus have reduced the number of world leaders and foreign dignitaries attending the Games.

Here is a list of who is expected to go and who is staying away.

IN

-President Vladimir Putin of Russia

-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

-President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt

-President Andrzej Duda of Poland

-President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia

-Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan

-Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar

-President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

-President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan

-President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan

-President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan

-President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan

-Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates

-Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco

-President Alberto Fernández of Argentina

-President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza of Ecuador

-Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene of Mongolia

-Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea

-King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia

-President Halimah Yacob of Singapore

-Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand

-National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-Seug of the Republic of Korea

-Secretary-General António Guterres of the United Nations

-President Abdulla Shahid of the United Nations General Assembly

-Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization

-Director General Daren Tang of the World Intelligence Property Organization

-President Marcos Troyjo of the New Development Bank

-Secretary-General Zhang Ming of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

-Prime Minister undersecretary Valentina Vezzali of Italy

OUT

-United States

-Canada

-Australia

-United Kingdom

-Taiwan

-North Korea

-Lithuania

-Denmark

-Netherlands

-New Zealand

-Japan

-Germany

-Switzerland

-Austria

-Slovenia

-Sweden

-Estonia

-Belgium

Compiled by Gayle Issa, Hugh Lawson, Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar

