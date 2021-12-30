Report: 36 percent of NBA refs in health and safety protocol

Dec 18, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; COVID-19 signage is seen on the scoreboard during the first half of a game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-30 21:11:19 GMT+00:00 - Nearly 36 percent -- 25 of 70 -- of the NBA's referees are in the league's health and safety protocol, ESPN reported Thursday.

The league's referee crew is being supplemented by officials from the G League, which is on pause through Wednesday. That's allowing players to sign short-term contracts to fill out depleted rosters and helped to ease the referee shortage.

A few games have been officiated by two referees instead of three.

ESPN said referees are required to be fully vaccinated and have until Wednesday to receive their booster doses. The league also is working with the National Basketball Referees Association to improve travel conditions that could lead to a diminished chance of being exposed to COVID-19, per the report.

--Field Level Media

