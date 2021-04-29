Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during the second half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has told members of the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, ESPN reported Thursday.

Rodgers, 37, has played for the Packers for his entire NFL career, leading Green Bay to victory in Super Bowl XLV and winning three MVP awards.

But reports and rumors have indicated that Rodgers has felt disgruntled in Green Bay dating back to last year. The Packers traded up to select a quarterback, Jordan Love, in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft rather than add an offensive player who could help Rodgers and the unit right away.

And ears perked up in January when Rodgers told reporters "my future is a beautiful mystery" following the Packers' exit from the playoffs.

Packers president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each have taken trips to meet one on one with Rodgers over the offseason, ESPN reported.

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly inquired about Rodgers' availability in a trade earlier this offseason, and the San Francisco 49ers checked in with Green Bay about Rodgers this week, ESPN reported.

Rodgers is under contract through 2023, with a potential out in his deal before the 2022 season. NFL Network reported that Rodgers and the Packers have been negotiating a long-term contract this offseason, during which time Rodgers has been unhappy with how talks were going.

One of the best quarterbacks of his generation, Rodgers is on pace to move into 10th place all-time in career passing yards and fifth all-time in career passing touchdowns in 2021. Whether that happens with Green Bay or another franchise is now the question.

--Field Level Media

