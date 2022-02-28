Report: Amazon eyes Kirk Herbstreit as top NFL analyst

2022-02-28 01:18:46 GMT+00:00 - Amazon is eyeing ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, the highest-profile analyst in college football, for its top NFL analyst position when the streaming service begins its exclusive Thursday night game coverage in the fall, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Although Herbstreit is under contract to ESPN for about $6 million per year, sources told the Post his deal is written in a way that he would be allowed to work NFL games with another outlet while continuing to do college commentary for ESPN.

ESPN and Amazon both declined comment on the Post's report.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Herbstreit has provided analysis for ESPN on some NFL games and has a desire to call more games in the league, the Post reported. If Amazon and Herbstreit were to strike a deal, ESPN still would want to employ Herbstreit on some NFL telecasts, sources told the Post.

Amazon has failed to land broadcaster Troy Aikman, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay as its Thursday night analyst.

(Field Level Media)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.