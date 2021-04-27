Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

SportsReport: Bears pick up fifth-year option on Roquan Smith

Reuters
1 minute read

The Chicago Bears exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Roquan Smith's contract, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Smith, 24, will make $9.735 million during the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

Smith has started 42 of the 44 games in which he has played since being selected by the Bears with the eighth overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He has recorded 361 tackles, 11 sacks, four interceptions and one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Smith collected 139 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions while starting all 16 games last season.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 7:55 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Olympics-NFL looks to score touchdown with Olympic flag football

The National Football League is throwing its muscle and capital behind a push to get flag football onto the 2028 Los Angles Olympics programme as it looks to grow its global footprint.

SportsCoaches making do with less on draft night after COVID-19 disruptions
SportsStephen Curry, Luka Doncic to renew rivalry when Mavericks visit Warriors

Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco.

SportsWimbledon to become 14-day tournament from 2022 with play on Middle Sunday
SportsTop drafted QBs should brace for adversity, says Palmer