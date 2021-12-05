Report: Ben Roethlisberger expects this to be final season in Pittsburgh

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-05 01:46:48 GMT+00:00 - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has confided in friends, teammates and other people within the organization that he expects this season to be his final one in Pittsburgh, according to a report from ESPN.

Roethlisberger's public stance has been that he wouldn't want to play anywhere else, and one source told ESPN that this stance is still the case: his appearance in another NFL city is "highly unlikely."

That would indicate retirement for the future Hall-of-Famer once the NFL season comes to a conclusion, which is how he and members of the team are approaching the final five games of the season.

Roethlisberger, 39, has played his entire 18-year career in Pittsburgh, and he owns most of the franchise's passing records, including completions (5,298), yards (62,870) and touchdowns (410).

The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion has had one of his least productive seasons as a pro in 2021, throwing for 2,522 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Steelers (5-5-1) are fresh off a 41-10 loss in Cincinnati, and currently on the outside looking in within the AFC playoff picture. They host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday before finishing this way: at Minnesota, vs. Tennessee, at Kansas City, vs. Cleveland and at Baltimore.

