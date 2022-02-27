Report: Browns restructure contract of RT Jack Conklin

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs the ball as offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) provides coverage against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2022-02-27 00:58:17 GMT+00:00 - Two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to restructure his contract for the 2022 season, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Conklin was slated to make $12 in base salary in 2022, but the money was non-guaranteed. Instead, Conklin will receive $8 million fully guaranteed with $4 million in incentives based on playing time.

The incentives could come into play as Conklin is recovering from a ruptured right patella tendon sustained in a Nov. 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He hopes to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

The restructuring saves the Browns $4 million in salary-cap space, but it also assures that they won't cut Conklin after June 1 and owe him nothing.

Conklin played in just seven of 17 games last season due to three injuries. He missed two games with a knee injury and three more due to a dislocated elbow prior to the patella tendon injury.

The 27-year-old has started all 79 games he's played during six NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2016-19) and Browns (2020-21). He agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with Cleveland on March 16, 2020.

