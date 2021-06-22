Report: Chiefs' Frank Clark arrested on felony weapons charge

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) pats the Super Bowl LV logo at midfield after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2021-06-22 00:49:37 GMT+00:00 - Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark is facing a felony weapons charge -- illegal possession of a firearm -- following his Sunday night arrest in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.com Monday.

TMZ said Clark, driving a Lamborghini SUV, was found to be carrying an Uzi when pulled over at 9:20 p.m. on a traffic stop.

Jail records show Clark posted $35,000 bond and was released Monday afternoon, according to KCTV in L.A.

The Chiefs have not made a statement following the arrest, but are aware of the arrest, per multiple reports.

Drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, Clark, who turned 28 last Monday, was traded to Kansas City prior to the 2019 season, signing a five-year deal worth $104 million. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in both seasons for the Chiefs, and has collected 49 sacks over his six seasons with the Seahawks (2015-18) and Chiefs (2019-20).

--Field Level Media

