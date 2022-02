Report: Colts to trade or release QB Carson Wentz

Jan 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2022-02-13 19:47:07 GMT+00:00 - The Indianapolis Colts plan to trade or release quarterback Carson Wentz by March 18, ESPN reported Sunday.

If he is still on the roster on that date, he is due his full $22 million base salary and a $6.29 million roster bonus.

If the Colts release Wentz before that date, they would owe him $15 million, according to the report.

Wentz, 29, went 9-8 in his first season as the starter in Indianapolis. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions but finished poorly.

He averaged just 166.5 passing yards in losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in Weeks 17 and 18, knocking the Colts out of the AFC playoff picture.

The Colts traded a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a 2021 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Wentz last March.

