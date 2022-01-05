Report: Derrick Henry ‘expected’ at Titans' practice Wed.

2022-01-05 01:16:25 GMT+00:00 - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has been on injured reserve since Nov. 1 with a broken bone in his right foot, is expected to return from injured reserve Wednesday and participate in practice, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Henry got some light work in Monday, when Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team will consider whether to activate his window to return from injured reserve mid-week. If Henry is designated to return, he'll have a 21-day window to return to the 53-man active roster.

Henry suffered the injury Oct. 31 (Week 8) against the Indianapolis Colts. At the time, he led the NFL in rushing with 937 yards.

Henry, 28, had surgery to repair the "Jones" fracture on Nov. 2. Since his absence, D'Onta Foreman has been the lead running back in Tennessee, piling up 497 yards.

Even with Henry's return to practice, the two-time NFL rushing champion may not suit up for the Titans in their season finale against the Houston Texans. The Titans (11-5) have locked up their division and currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

They can lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win in Houston (4-12) Sunday, but the team may choose to rest Henry to give him an extra week off before the playoffs with a potential first-round playoff bye the next week.

