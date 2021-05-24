Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
May 23, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell stand on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz leading scorer Donovan Mitchell was "incensed" with the team over its decision to scratch the two-time All-Star hours before the team's first-round playoff series opener Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN reported.

Mitchell continues to recover from a right ankle sprain he suffered last month. However, he practiced three days in a row and took part in Sunday morning's shootaround. Mitchell was not listed on the injury report Saturday or Sunday.

"I'm ready to go," Mitchell said Sunday morning. "No pain. I'm excited to get going."

Instead, the team's training staff recommended he remain inactive for the game, which the top-seeded Jazz lost, 112-109. Mitchell hasn't played since April 16.

"Sorry y'all... I wish I could say more.... I'll be out there soon!" he tweeted Sunday night.

The rehab has created tensions between Mitchell and the team, per the ESPN report, with Mitchell opting to work with his personal training staff during the recovery.

Mitchell averaged a career-best 26.4 points per game during the regular season, adding 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are scheduled to practice Monday afternoon with Game 2 against the 8th-seeded Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

