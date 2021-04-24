Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori to fight in June

Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) before the match against Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A middleweight title fight between reigning champ Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori is expected to take place at UFC 263 on June 12.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Saturday that contracts are being finalized to set the 185-pound title fight.

Adesanya (20-1) defeated Vettori via split decision in April 2018. Adesayna, 31, lost his most recent fight against light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 on March 6 in Las Vegas. That did not affect his status as middleweight champion.

Vettori (17-4-1), a 27-year-old Italian, has won his past five bouts, including a defeat of Kevin Holland on April 10.

White told ESPN that the Adesanya-Vettori winner will next face former champion Robert Whittaker.

The location of UFC 263 hasn't been announced yet.

--Field Level Media

Jacob deGrom continued making history Friday night, when the New York Mets ace struck out a career-high 15 in a two-hit shutout and also doubled home the game's first run in a 6-0 win over the visiting Washington Nationals.

