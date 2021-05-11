Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the home teams when the NFL returns to London for two regular-season games in 2021, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The full NFL season schedule is slated to be released Wednesday.

The league played 28 games in London from 2007-19 before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the NFL International Series last season.

The Falcons and Jaguars will each play a "home" game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The stadium hosted two NFL games in 2019, with the then-Oakland Raiders beating the Chicago Bears 24-21 on Oct. 6 and the Carolina Panthers defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 on Oct. 13. Each game drew about 60,000 fans.

The NFL will not return to Mexico City in 2021, however, because the COVID-19 situation there is still considered too risky, according to the report.

--Field Level Media

