Skip to main content

SportsReport: LeBron James could return Friday night

Reuters
1 minute read

March 15, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will test his injured left ankle Friday night and make a game-time decision about facing the visiting Sacramento Kings, ESPN reported.

James, 36, has been sidelined since March 20 with a high-ankle sprain, and the 20 games he has missed represents the longest injury absence of his 18-season NBA career.

He had been listed as out for Friday night's game, but is expected to be upgraded to questionable, per the report.

The Lakers (36-26) have lost four of their last five games and are just 8-12 since the four-time league MVP injured his ankle. Los Angeles has slipped to fifth place in the Western Conference entering Friday's action.

James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 41 games this season.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 4:24 AM UTCJaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format.

SportsMLB roundup: Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners edge Astros 1-0
SportsNHL roundup: Pens edge Caps in OT; both teams clinch playoff bids
SportsATP roundup: Cameron Norrie reaches Estoril semifinals