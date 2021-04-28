Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
SportsReport: Lions pick up C Frank Ragnow's 2022 option

Dec 22, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions picked up the fifth-year option on center Frank Ragnow for the 2022 season, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Ragnow, a first-round pick in 2018 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, is now guaranteed a salary of $12.657 million for the 2022 campaign.

He has started 45 of a possible 48 games with the Lions, including 16 games at left guard as a rookie before moving into the middle.

Ragnow, who turns 25 in May, drew only three penalties (two for holding) while playing 928 offensive snaps in 2020.

--Field Level Media

