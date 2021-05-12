LPGA players who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer will be required to be tested at tournament sites for the virus beginning next week at the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Va., Golfweek reported Wednesday.

This decision follows the lead of the PGA Tour, which stopped its testing of fully vaccinated players in April.

No LPGA player has tested positive at a tour event in 2021, Golfweek said. Additionally, the report added that a USGA spokesperson confirmed that only those who have not been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be tested at the upcoming U.S. Women's Open.

The LPGA also reportedly is set to lessen its regulation that prohibits players from eating in restaurants. Under relaxed rules, the players will be permitted to eat at fast-food restaurants, provided they eat outdoors.

The tour has a break this week as play returns to the United States from Asia.

