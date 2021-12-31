Report: Mario Chalmers making Heat comeback

2021-12-31 01:48:47 GMT+00:00 - (Reuters) - Mario Chalmers, a two-time NBA champion point guard with the Miami Heat who has been out of the league since 2018, is set to sign a 10-day contract with the Heat, The Athletic and the Miami Herald reported Thursday.

The move is in response to the NBA's COVID-19 surge in cases over the past few weeks, which has sparked the return of former stars such as Greg Monroe, Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas.

The Heat have eight players in COVID-19 protocol after adding two more players Thursday evening: Marcus Garrett and Duncan Robinson. Miami's list of unavailable players also includes guards Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Chalmers, 35, played the bulk of his NBA career in Miami, from 2008-2015, appearing in 525 games for the Heat. He also played most of two seasons in Memphis (2015-16, 2017-18).

For his career, Chalmers has averaged 8.9 points and 3.7 assists per game. He was also a member of the 2008-09 All-Rookie second team.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.