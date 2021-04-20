Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
SportsReport: Marlins to call up OF Lewis Brinson

The Miami Marlins are calling up outfielder Lewis Brinson from their alternate training site to replace the injured Starling Marte, MLB Network reported Tuesday.

The Marlins announced Monday that Marte would miss at least a week with a fractured left rib. He will be placed on the injured list Tuesday.

Brinson, 26, has zero hits in eight at-bats this season. He hit .226 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 47 games last season for Miami. He was a first-round selection of the Texas Rangers in the 2012 amateur draft and is a career .187 hitter.

Marte was batting .316 with two homers, eight RBIs and three steals in 15 games this season before he injured himself while batting in the ninth inning Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.

