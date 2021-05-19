Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
SportsReport: Mets recalling RHP Yennsy Diaz from Triple-A

Feb 25, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yennsy Diaz (59) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are recalling right-hander Yennsy Diaz from Triple-A Syracuse, SNY reported Wednesday.

Diaz, 24, was acquired from Toronto on Jan. 27 in the trade that sent left-hander Steven Matz to the Blue Jays.

Working out of the bullpen at Syracuse, Diaz posted a 2.25 ERA in four innings over three appearances.

He pitched in one game for the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks in 2/3 of an inning in a 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 4, 2019.

