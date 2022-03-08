Report: MLB could cancel second week of games

FILE PHOTO; Dec 2, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA; Locked gates to Wrigley Field are seen on the first day of Major League Baseball lockout. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022-03-08 03:35:20 GMT+00:00 - Major League Baseball plans to cancel another week of games if a deal with the players is not reached Tuesday, according to a report from The Athletic on Monday night.

The first week of the regular season already has been wiped out by MLB amid an ongoing lockout. Both MLB and the MLB Players Association plan to meet Tuesday to try to salvage the second week of games.

The league indicated that players still can receive full pay and full service plan if a deal is reached Tuesday, according to The Athletic.

"I'm done getting my hopes up," one player said to The Athletic.

Another player said MLB's most recent proposal still favored the league by too much.

