Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Report: NBA approves Lakers minority stake purchase

2 minute read

An NBA logo is seen on the facade of its flagship store at the Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, China October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

2021-07-02 16:23:51 GMT+00:00 - The NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the bid to purchase a minority share in the Los Angeles Lakers by Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, Sportico announced Friday.

Boehly and Walter, who are co-owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, are purchasing a 27-percent stake previously owned by billionaire Philip Anschutz.

Per the report, the stake also includes the right of first refusal on any other shares of the Lakers. That stake will transfer to Boehly and Walter when the transaction likely closes next week, per Sportico.

The Lakers were valued at $5.14 billion in Sportico's most recent valuations.

Anschutz, 81, owns the Los Angeles Kings and is the founder of entertainment giant AEG, which owns the Staples Center, home of the NBA's Lakers and Clippers as well as the NHL club.

The Buss Family Trust owns 66 percent of the Lakers. Jeanie Buss, the daughter of Dr. Jerry Buss, the late Lakers' owner, runs the franchise.

Walter and Boehly were part of the group to buy the Dodgers for $2 billion in May 2012.

Walter is also the CEO of Guggenheim Partners. Boehly is co-founder and chairman of Eldridge Industries, an investment firm with interests in DraftKings, Epic Games and Cloud9.

The Lakers have won 17 NBA championships but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this season by the Phoenix Suns in six games.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:39 PM UTCU.S. sprinter Richardson banned from Olympic 100m after positive cannabis test

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics, will miss the 100 metres at the Games after accepting a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis during her U.S. trials victory in June.

SportsPliskova trumps Martincova in Czech battle to move into Wimbledon last-16
SportsSwiatek eyes dream double after crushing Begu at Wimbledon
SportsSabalenka crushes Serrano to storm into last 16
Sports'We urge caution,' WHO says on Tokyo Olympics