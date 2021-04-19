Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
SportsReport: NBA clears vaccinated scouts to travel overseas

The NBA is now allowing fully vaccinated scouts to travel overseas, ESPN reported Monday.

Team personnel based in the United States have been barred from international scouting trips since October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a league memo obtained by ESPN, the NBA is lifting the restrictions for vaccinated personnel "so long as they comply with all applicable government regulations." That includes requirements for quarantines, adhering to social-distancing guidelines and following the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Staffers are considered fully vaccinated either seven days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or 14 days after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Personnel will be allowed to attend international games or practices that are either open to the public, or equally accessible to all 30 teams, per the report.

The 2021 NBA Draft is July 29. A draft combine is scheduled for June 21-27.

