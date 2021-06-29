Report: NFL won't conduct supplemental draft this year

The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

2021-06-29 17:07:24 GMT+00:00 - The NFL will not hold a supplemental draft this year, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

This will be the second straight offseason that the league hasn't held the draft. It was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The supplemental draft allows players who didn't declare for that year's draft to allow teams to select them.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL is not obligated to hold a supplemental draft each year.

The supplemental draft runs seven rounds, and a team that picks a player surrenders a selection from the following year's draft. The only player chosen in 2019 was Washington State safety Jalen Thompson by the Arizona Cardinals.

The draft has yielded some prizes through the years, however. Future Hall of Fame selection Cris Carter was selected in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1987, and quarterback Bernie Kosar was a first-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in 1985.

