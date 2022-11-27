Report: Padres sign veteran RHP Julio Teheran















November 27 - The San Diego Padres signed right-hander Julio Teheran to a minor league deal, MLB Network reported Sunday.

The two-time All-Star can make up to $6 million in the majors under terms of the contract, per the report.

Teheran, 31, pitched in Mexico last season and last appeared in the majors with the Detroit Tigers in 2021.

A National League All-Star with Atlanta in 2014 and 2016, Teheran is 78-77 with a 3.80 ERA in 240 games (236 starts) with the Braves (2011-19), Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Tigers.

--Field Level Media











