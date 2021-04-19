A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The PGA Tour encouraged its players and caddies to receive the COVID-19 vaccine "as soon as possible," according to a memo from the tour obtained by Golfweek.

"While we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, the Tour endeavors to make vaccine as accessible as possible once supply becomes available for private allocation," the memo read in part.

The Tour stopped short of mandating that players and caddies get inoculated. That falls in line with how several other North American sports leagues, the NFL and NBA chief among them, have decided to approach the topic of vaccines.

Last week, the Tour sent its players initial guidance that said they would not have to continue to take COVID-19 tests if they get fully vaccinated, Golf Digest reported.

Monday's memo reportedly even touched on a range of conspiracy theories surrounding vaccine distribution.

"There are common misconceptions and concerns about infertility, altering DNA, microchipping, becoming infected with COVID as a result of the COVID 19 vaccine," the memo read. "These misconceptions and concerns are false."

The PGA Tour was among the first sports leagues in the U.S. to return from a pandemic-induced pause last spring, at first without fans. Spectators have since been allowed to return to events in limited numbers that vary by venue.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.