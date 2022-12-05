Report: Phillies finalizing megadeal with SS Trea Turner















December 5 - The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a massive deal with shortstop Trea Turner, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The 29-year-old free agent will reportedly receive an 11-year, $300 million contract with a full no-trade clause.

Turner batted .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs in 160 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. He also stole 27 bases, scored 101 runs and led the National League in at-bats (652) and plate appearances (708).

The two-time All-Star is a career .302/.355/.487 hitter with 124 homers, 230 steals and 434 RBIs in 849 games with the Washington Nationals (2015-21) and Dodgers.

Turner won a World Series with Washington in 2019 and won the NL batting title with a .328 average in 2021.

The Phillies won the NL pennant in 2022 and lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Rookie Bryson Stott made 75 starts at shortstop in 2022 and batted .234 with 10 homers and 49 RBIs in 127 games.

Didi Gregorius started 58 games at shortstop for Philadelphia and batted .210 with one homer and 19 RBIs in 63 games.

--Field Level Media











