Report: Sun nearing multi-year deal with MVP Jonquel Jones
2022-01-24 17:05:33 GMT+00:00 - The Connecticut Sun are said to be finalizing a multi-year deal with reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones.
Just Women's Sports issued the report Monday, citing sources close to the negotiations.
Jones, 28, received 48 of 49 first-place MVP votes after averaging 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27 starts.
The three-time All-Star has averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 163 games (117 starts) over five seasons with Connecticut.
The Sun finished 26-6 and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season but lost to the eventual champion Chicago Sky in four games.
--Field Level Media
