Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Reporter's French Open credentials revoked for asking question from the supermarket

Reuters
1 minute read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2021 General view of the court during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Grand slam player news conferences have been under the spotlight after Naomi Osaka announced she would skip them at the French Open and organisers put the hammer down on a reporter for asking a question from a supermarket.

Japan's Osaka, the world number two, withdrew from the tournament amid the row that erupted following her decision as she revealed she had been suffering from depression on Monday.

This year's news conferences are being held digitally and most of the accredited reporters are not on site.

One of them, who is known for his left-field questions, said he was "actually at the supermarket" when he was given his chance to speak to German Zverev.

It was a step too far for organisers who told Reuters on Wednesday that the reporter's credentials had been revoked for that reason.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 6:00 AM UTCNBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance

James Harden totaled 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter and closed out their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 123-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in New York.

SportsMLB roundup: Phillies put up 17 runs in win over Reds
SportsAdviser frets about Japan Olympics, volunteers reported quitting
SportsReporter's French Open credentials revoked for asking question from the supermarket
SportsJudy Murray backs Osaka, points to "extremely high" media demands