SportsReports: Braves reach deal with RHP Shane Greene

Reuters
1 minute read

The Atlanta Braves agreed to a free-agent deal with right-hander Shane Greene on Sunday, multiple outlets reported.

Greene, who pitched for the Braves in each of the last two seasons, was signed for a $1.5 million prorated major league deal, The Athletic reported. With a little more than a month gone in the season, the 32-year old is expected to earn a little more than $1.1 million.

Greene was 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA in 28 relief appearances for the Braves last season. He is 23-28 lifetime with a 4.38 ERA over 313 appearances (33 starts) with the New York Yankees (2014), Detroit Tigers (2015-19) and Braves.

An All-Star in 2019, Greene allowed just one earned run in six playoff innings for the Braves last season.

--Field Level Media

