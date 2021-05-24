Apr 26, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura (18) looks on after striking out during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to recall infielder Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville, multiple outletsreported Monday.

The Brewers sent down Hiura on May 3 after an abysmal start to the season. But in his nine games at Nashville since taking some time off, Hiura is batting .438 with three home runs in 38 plate appearances.

Hiura, 24, opened the season hitting .152 with a homer and 32 strikeouts in 79 at-bats. Hiura played 21 games at first base and seven at second base. Daniel Vogelbach has had the lion's share of games played at first in Hiura's stead.

Hiura's a career .251 hitter with a .327 on-base and .474 slugging percentage. He has 33 home runs and 86 RBIs since making his big-league debut on May 14, 2019..

The Brewers (23-23) open a four-game series at home against the San Diego Padres starting Monday night.

The club acquired shortstop Willy Adames from Tampa Bay on Friday.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.