Former NBA player Chris Webber is leaving Turner Sports before the NBA playoffs, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Webber's expiring contract will not be renewed, and he has worked his last game as an analyst for the network, which he joined in 2008.

Reggie Miller sat alongside legendary play-by-play man Marv Albert for the call of TNT's broadcast Thursday of the game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, and the two could partner during the postseason. Albert and Webber had made up TNT's top team this season.

He was scheduled to work during the NCAA Tournament but opted out of joining the broadcast team in the bubble in Indiana.

Webber, 48, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft after his college career at Michigan, where he was a member of the "Fab Five." He played 15 seasons in the NBA with five teams and was a five-time All-Star.

He averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 831 career games.

--Field Level Media

