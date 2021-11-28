Reports: DeMarcus Cousins to sign with Bucks

Jun 28, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) during the first half of game five of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-28 23:21:34 GMT+00:00 - The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran center DeMarcus Cousins have reached an agreement on a one-year deal, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

Per ESPN, the deal will be non-guaranteed.

Cousins, 31, is a four-time All-Star and three-time All-League player and currently ranks 15th among active scorers (20.4 points per game) and eighth among active rebounders (10.6).

The defending NBA champions have been without returning center Brook Lopez due to back problems this season.

The 2013 All-Star and regular contributor during the Bucks' championship run in 2020-21 has appeared in just one game this fall, the team's opening night win against the Brooklyn Nets.

After spending the first five years of his career with the Sacramento Kings, Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans midway through his sixth season, where he ultimately suffered an Achilles injury.

After 30 games with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19, he sat out the 2019-20 season with an ACL injury before playing with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers in 2020-21.

During his prime, Cousins was averaged 22 to 27 points a game as well as a double-double from 2013-18.

