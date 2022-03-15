Reports: Deshaun Watson met Saints, Panthers; Browns next

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2022-03-15 15:56:02 GMT+00:00 - A third team was granted permission to meet with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to sit down with Watson following Monday night meetings with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Watson's suitors must receive the green light to meet with the quarterback from the Houston Texans, but a no-trade clause gives Watson the ability to veto any team.

According to multiple reports, Watson met in Houston with representatives of the Saints and Panthers on Monday but declined a meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Browns publicly have committed to former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield, who would likely be part of a trade or need to be dealt to another team should Cleveland strike an agreement with the Texans.

Houston's trade demands include multiple first-round picks or veterans of equal value, but the Texans also must overcome the constraints of Watson's full no-trade clause.

The team's plan at the position could be in flux depending on the draft haul and ongoing evaluation of Davis Mills, who is entering his second NFL season.

Watson played collegiately at Clemson and reportedly is the top target of Panthers owner David Tepper. The Saints are also in the mix, but fitting Watson's contract under the salary cap could be a challenge for New Orleans.

A fresh start is coveted by Watson, who did not play last season after demanding a trade. He was inactive every week, with the potential for criminal charges hanging over his head as more than 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct. He could face discipline from the NFL even without a conviction with precedent in noteworthy cases including the six-game ban Ben Roethlisberger received in 2010.

Watson, 26, remains the subject of civil lawsuits despite the grand jury's decision Friday in Harris County, Texas, declining to indict him on nine criminal complaints.

"I'm just going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community, and on the legal side handle what we need to handle. But also ready to get on the field, and prep for that," Watson said Friday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell repeatedly has said only that the NFL is closely monitoring the events related to the Watson case while conducting its own investigation.

Watson passed for a career-high 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020 following a landmark contract extension with the Texans worth $156 million over four years. That deal has yet to kick in as Watson had two years to go on his rookie contract, including a fifth-year option standard for first-round picks.

