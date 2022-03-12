Reports: Giants, LHP Carlos Rodon agree to $44M deal

Oct 12, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) reacts after being taken out of the game against the Houston Astros by manager Tony La Russa (not pictured) during the third inning in game four of the 2021 ALDS at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

2022-03-12 00:59:42 GMT+00:00 - Left-handed starter Carlos Rodon agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants on Friday, according to reports.

ESPN reported the contract includes an opt-out after the 2022 season.

Rodon, 29, returned from a pair of injury-shortened seasons in 2021 and averaged 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings with the Chicago White Sox. Rodon had Tommy John surgery in May 2019.

He started 24 games in 2021 and posted a 13-5 record in 132 2/3 innings with an ERA of 2.37.

Rodon was shut down by the White Sox with shoulder fatigue in September but returned for the playoffs.

In his seven-year career, all with the White Sox, Rodon is 42-38 with a 3.79 ERA and 710 strikeouts in 669 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

