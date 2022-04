Reports: Jay Wright is retiring after 21 seasons at Villanova

Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright reacts to a call during action in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals in their NCAA men's college basketball game at the 2013 Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

April 21 - Villanova coach Jay Wright is retiring after 21 seasons, four Final Fours and two national championships at the school, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Wright, 60, called a team meeting to inform his players, per the reports. Villanova won the national title in 2016 and 2018 under Wright. The Wildcats advanced to the Final Four this past season.

Fordham coach Kyle Neptune is expected to be the choice to replace Wright, The Athletic reported.

Wright has a 642-282 overall record in 28 seaosns and is 520-197 at Villanova. He went 122-85 in seven seasons at Hofstra from 1994-2001, taking the Pride to two NCAA Tournaments.

Wright is a six-time Big East Coach of the Year and two-time Naismith Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

According to a Turner Sports report, Wright is expected to pursue an opportunity in broadcasting.

