Reports: Jets agree to extension for DL John Franklin-Myers

May 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (91) participates in a drill during an OTA at Jets Atlantic Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

2021-10-08 01:25:00 GMT+00:00 - The New York Jets agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, according to multiple reports Thursday.

No terms were available though Franklin-Myers, a fourth-year pro, stands to improve from his $920,000 salary this season -- the last year of his rookie contract.

Franklin-Myers, fresh from his 25th birthday less than two weeks earlier, is off to a strong start this season with 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a career-high-tying three sacks while starting all four games for New York.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin, Franklin-Myers notched two sacks while playing sparingly for Los Angeles as a rookie. He posted a strip sack in the Rams' Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.

However, Franklin-Myers failed to make the team out of training camp in 2019. He got a chance with the Jets when they claimed him off waivers last October, though he was on injured reserve for most of last season and didn't see game action.

Franklin-Myers recorded three sacks in 15 games (two starts) for New York in 2020 and won a starting spot this summer.

In his three NFL campaigns, Franklin-Myers owns 44 tackles, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Sports · October 7, 2021 · 9:25 PM UTC

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed.

