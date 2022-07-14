Reports: Johnny Gaudreau reaches 7-year deal with Blue Jackets

Ice Hockey World Championships - Group A - USA v Finland - Steel Arena, Kosice, Slovakia - May 13, 2019 Johnny Gaudreau of the U.S. celebrates with Jack Eichel after scoring a goal. REUTERS/David W Cerny

July 14 - Free-agent forward Johnny Gaudreau agreed to a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

The deal for Gaudreau, seen as the top player in this year's NHL free agent market, is reportedly worth $68.25 million, with an average annual value of $9.75 million.

Gaudreau, 28, accounted for 40 goals and 115 points last season for Calgary, his home for all nine of his NHL seasons. In his career with the Flames, Gaudreau had 210 goals and 609 points in 602 games.

A six-time all-star, Gaudreau totaled 11 goals and 33 points in 42 playoff games with Calgary.

--Field Level Media

