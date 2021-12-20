Reports: NBA, NBPA reach deal on replacement players

The NBA logo is displayed as people pass by the NBA Store in New York City, U.S., October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2021-12-20 16:46:23 GMT+00:00 - The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have reached an agreement on rules for using additional replacement players to help COVID-strapped teams, ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday.

The amended rules went into effect Sunday night and will remain until Jan. 19, per the reports, citing a memo the league sent to every team. The sides will re-evaluate at that time, ending or extending the pact.

The amended rules come amid an outbreak within the league that has forced a bevy of postponements, including three games on Sunday alone. Also, Monday night's Orlando-Toronto game has postponed as well as Tuesday night's Washington-Brooklyn contest.

The amended rules now allow teams to sign a replacement player for every positive COVID-19 test on its active roster. Further, teams will be required to sign a replacement player for every two positive tests, two replacements for every three positive cases, etc.

Further, two-way players will shed the 50-game max rule, through Jan. 19, and salaries of replacement players will not count toward teams' salary cap and luxury tax threshold, per the reports.

