Skip to main content

SportsReports: Packers exercise fifth-year option on CB Jaire Alexander

Reuters
1 minute read

Aug 24, 2020; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) is shown Monday, August 24, 2020 during the team's training camp in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers exercised the fifth-year option of standout cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Alexander will receive $13.294 million in 2022 in the final season of his rookie deal.

Alexander was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had 51 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

The 18th overall pick in 2018, Alexander has 175 tackles, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks in 44 career contests (42 starts).

Alexander had seven college interceptions at Louisville (2015-17) before being tabbed in the first round by Green Bay.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 4:24 AM UTCJaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format.

SportsMLB roundup: Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners edge Astros 1-0
SportsNHL roundup: Pens edge Caps in OT; both teams clinch playoff bids
SportsReport: LeBron James could return Friday night
SportsCanadian athletes to have vaccine access before Tokyo Games