Reports: Rangers sign free agent Marcus Semien to 7-year deal

Oct 3, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien (10) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-29 00:56:00 GMT+00:00 - The Texas Rangers, fresh off a 60-102 season, aren't standing pat. On Sunday, the team reached an agreement with free agent shortstop/second baseman Marcus Semien, most recently of the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported that the deal is for seven years and $175 million.

Later in the day, MLB Network reported that the Rangers have also reached a deal with outfielder Kole Calhoun, formerly of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Semien, 31, batted .265 with a .334 on-base percentage and .538 slugging percentage in 2021, blasting careers bests of 45 home runs and 102 RBIs.

That season, played mostly at second base, resulted in his first All-Star appearance, a Golden Glove and a Silver Slugger award.

The nine-year veteran was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He played two seasons in Chicago before joining the Oakland Athletics for six seasons. Last season was his first in Toronto.

Calhoun, 34, batted .235 for the Diamondbacks in 2021 in 166 at-bats. The 10-year veteran played in 105 games over two seasons in Arizona after earning a Gold Glove (2015) during his eight-season stint with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers last finished with a winning record (95-67) in 2016. Their 102 losses in 2021 were the most for the franchise since 1973 (105).

(Field Level Media)

