Reports: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore agrees to $97.6M deal

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) perform defensive drills during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-13 01:49:19 GMT+00:00 - New Orleans Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension, according to multiple reports on Sunday night.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection's deal reportedly includes $68.3 million guaranteed.

Lattimore is in the final season of his rookie contract and could have become a free agent after the season.

Lattimore received a four-year, $15.35 million deal after being the No. 11 overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Saints exercised the 2021 fifth-year option of $10.24 million in March 2020.

Lattimore, 25, has 10 career interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 58 regular-season games. He has two interceptions in seven career postseason games.

The Saints opened the season Sunday with a stellar 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers. Lattimore had three tackles and one pass defended.

Lattimore was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, when he recorded five interceptions. He returned one for a touchdown.

Lattimore was a college standout at Ohio State.

--Field Level Media

