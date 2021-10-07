Reports: Terrelle Pryor arrested for assault, throwing pumpkins

Nov 4, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (10) reaches for a pass while being defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the second half at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

2021-10-07 01:13:02 GMT+00:00 - Former Ohio State star and NFL player Terrelle Pryor was arrested Wednesday near Pittsburgh and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, according to multiple media reports.

Pryor allegedly got into a phone argument with a woman, texting and calling her repeatedly, before striking the woman and throwing a deck chair at her.

The complaint says he then began throwing pumpkins at the windshield of her car, which he admitted to the officer who wrote the police report after denying hitting the woman.

Pryor was released on $100,000 bond under condition that he have no contact with the woman.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

After an impressive collegiate career with the Buckeyes, Pryor was on NFL rosters for seven seasons.

His most productive season as a quarterback came in 2013 with the Oakland Raiders, when he threw for 1,798 yards with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He later had a 1,000-yard season as a receiver with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

