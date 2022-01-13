Reports: Texans fire head coach David Culley

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach David Culley looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-13 20:33:34 GMT+00:00 - The Houston Texans fired first-year head coach David Culley, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

The Texans have yet to publicly announce any news on Culley, who guided the club to a 4-13 record this season.

Fox Sports reported Sunday that Culley would likely be fired with general manager Nick Caserio targeting former New England ally Josh McDaniels as head coach. McDaniels and Caserio were former teammates at John Carroll University.

Between the 2020 shift away from a general manager, trading All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and firing coach Bill O'Brien, the Texans have been widely criticized for what appears to be less-than optimal team management. Players were supportive of Culley on Monday before parting for the offseason but also voiced displeasure with the process that brought Culley and Caserio to Houston.

Culley, 66, took the job in Houston in January 2021 after quarterback Deshaun Watson requested the franchise trade him.

Watson reportedly felt disrespected by ownership when his choice for head coach, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, wasn't seriously considered.

Prior to joining the Texans, Culley was an NFL assistant coach for 27 years following 15 years in the college ranks.

