Reports: Yankees sign Anthony Rizzo to 2-year deal

2022-03-16 04:00:12 GMT+00:00 - First baseman Anthony Rizzo is sticking with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million deal Tuesday night, according to multiple media reports.

The deal reportedly includes an opt-out clause for Rizzo after one season if he does well in 2022 and wants to return to the free agent market. The contact isn't finalized pending a physical.

Rizzo, 32, was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline last year. He finished the season with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .248 batting average in 141 games.

In 49 games with the Yankees, Rizzo hit .249 with eight homers and 21 RBIs.

The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner played for the Cubs when they won the World Series in 2016, posting 32 homers, 109 RBIs and batting .292 in 155 games during the regular season.

In the World Series, he had one homer, five RBIs and a .360 batting average in seven games.

The previous season, also as a Cub, Rizzo led the National League in games (160) and plate appearances (701). He hit 30-plus homers in four consecutive years for Chicago, and he also had a string of four straight 100-RBI years.

For his 11-year career, which began with the San Diego Padres in 2011, Rizzo has 251 homers, 814 RBIs, a .268 batting average, a .369 on-base percentage and a .481 slugging percentage.

