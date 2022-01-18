Revolution sign M Noel Buck as homegrown player

2022-01-18 16:40:02 GMT+00:00 - The New England Revolution signed 16-year-old midfielder Noel Buck to a homegrown player contract on Tuesday.

Buck becomes the youngest active member on the team's MLS roster.

The team signed Buck through 2025 with a one-year club option. Buck has been developing in the Revolution Academy since the age of 12.

"Noel Buck is a player with very good potential, and we are excited to see how he responds with the challenge of competing and contributing to the first team," Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a statement. "We look forward to working with him in 2022."

The Arlington, Mass., native made 70 appearances across all age levels at the team's academy from 2017-21, totaling 12 goals at the youth level while playing as both a forward and midfielder.

He becomes eighth Revolution Academy product to ascend to New England's MLS roster.

