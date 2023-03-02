RFU seeks community support to implement tackle height guidelines















March 2 (Reuters) - England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) is launching initiatives to "listen to and learn from people across the game" as it looks to implement a lower tackle height in community rugby matches, the governing body said on Thursday.

The RFU announced in January that tackling above the waist will be banned in the community game from next season to reduce head impact exposure and concussion risk.

After the guidelines were met with widespread criticism, the RFU apologised for causing "anger and concern".

"The RFU is seeking the support of the community game to implement change in a way that ensures rugby remains the sport we all know and love," the RFU said in a statement on Thursday.

"In addition to the survey, there will also be a series of online and face-to-face consultations across the country. The RFU has been working with constituent bodies to ensure the consultation reaches a broad and representative cross-section of people...

"After external analysis of all the data, the feedback will be taken back to the RFU Council to determine the way forward."

The RFU added that changing the tackle height is "an important step in reducing the risk of concussion" and that it is backed by a "large body of scientific evidence".

Groups of amateur and ex-professional players have brought claims against rugby bodies alleging they negligently failed to protect them from concussion and non-concussion injuries that caused various neurological disorders.

