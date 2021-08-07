Rhythmic Gymnastics-Israel's Ashram takes gold in individual

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Rhythmic - Individual All-Around - Final - Rotation 4 - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Linoy Ashram of Israel in action with ribbon REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Israel's Linoy Ashram won the individual all-around gold medal on Saturday, the first time since 2000 that a rhythmic gymnast who is not Russian has taken the title at the Olympic Games.

Russian Dina Averina, three-times world champion, took the silver, while Belarus's Alina Harnasko bagged bronze.

Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Clare Fallon

