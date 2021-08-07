Sports
Rhythmic Gymnastics-Israel's Ashram takes gold in individual
TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Israel's Linoy Ashram won the individual all-around gold medal on Saturday, the first time since 2000 that a rhythmic gymnast who is not Russian has taken the title at the Olympic Games.
Russian Dina Averina, three-times world champion, took the silver, while Belarus's Alina Harnasko bagged bronze.
Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Clare Fallon
